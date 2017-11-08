EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 11: After Benafsha Soonawalla, These Two Contestants Locked Up Inside The Jail!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

We revealed to you first that this week’s luxury budget task “BB11 Mission” was a big flop. Housemates broke several rules during the task after Puneesh Sharma, the “sanchalak” went and slept inside the house. Taking advantage of the game, the left out contestants, who were playing the game, stepped out of the rocket. After which Bigg Boss canceled the task and also made the winning prize amount of the show to ZERO.

Also, we EXCLUSIVELY revealed, Benafsha has been locked in the jail for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair during their heated argument recently. That’s not all; she has also been nominated for next week’s eviction as a punishment.

Now we exclusively reveal the recent development in the house. Along with Benafsha, Hiten Tejwani and Hina Khan have also been locked in the jail as the worst performers of the week.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss tells contestants to give two names of inmates with mutual consent who should be sent to kaal-kothri. And after much discussion, gharwale select Hiten and Hina as the worst performers of the week.

Meanwhile, these controversies in the Bigg Boss 11 house are adding spice to the taste of the audience.

