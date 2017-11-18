Shah Rukh Khan Shares A Selfie With Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit, Gives Then An Advice!

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a collage which sees him posing with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit.

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lately been reuniting with many of his leading ladies. Last month we had seen him sharing pictures with actresses like Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor when he was shooting with them on the sets of the film.

Earlier this week, we also saw him clicking pictures with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone after working hard whole day. And now he has shared a collage which sees him posing with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit.

Actually the actor was shooting with these beautiful ladies for the promotional shoot of Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017. The actor might also be seen interviewing a few of the actress and the segment will be called ‘Baatein with the Badshah.’

Sharing a collage of pictures with all three ladies and giving them the advice to be strong and gentle, SRK wrote on Twitter, “Thank u beautiful women for making me a better man. Be strong and as gentle as u are.”

Alia also shared a picture from the shoot writing, “Lux nights.” Talking about how nice it is working with Shah Rukh, Madhuri wrote, “Always a pleasure catching up with @iamsrk. Had a great time being interviewed by u and sharing many memories.”

Talking about the work front of the actor, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working with Aanand L Rai on an untitled project. The film will see him playing the role of a dwarf man. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leading ladies. The film will bring back the trio of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and is expected to release in the festive season of Christmas, the next year.