Padmavati: Prasoon Joshi Reacts On Holding A Special Screening Of The Film Before CBFC Has Certifies It!

Padmavati was screened for a few media persons even before it got certified by CBFC, on which Prasoon Joshi has reacted.

On this Friday, a special screening of the film Padmavati was held for a few known journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma. Surprisingly, the secret screening was held even before it has been certified by CBFC. Prasoon Joshi, the chief of the board has called it an irresponsible way of pressurising” the board.

Talking to a news channel, he said, ”Disappointing that the film Padmavati is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the Film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience.”

He added on further saying, ”On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurising to accelerate the process and on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent. In this specific, case, the film’s application came up this week only for review. The makers know and admit that the paper work is not complete – the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated – and on simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, target the CBFC for looking the other way and delay. This truly is surprising.”

After Rajat Sharma, saw the film, he said on his show, ”Bhansali has not distorted history at all. The story of Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati has been shown exactly as we heard and read this story in our childhood.”

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated to release on December 1, this year.

