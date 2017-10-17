Sohum Shah, Rajukmarr Rao And Ayushmann Khurrana Have Surprised Us In 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The year has been a year full of surprises for Bollywood. Films with good content/concepts or power packed performances has been striking chords with the audience. The film releases have seen a trend marked by good word of mouth.

In 2017 Films like ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’, ‘Lucknow Central’ were not only backed by content but also performance driven actors.

With this unusual trend the year marks to be the year of the underdogs.

Here are a few dark horses of the showbiz who had a lasting impact on the audience.

1. Sohum Shah: The actor professes extremely easy going, matured and natural style of acting that offsets the fiery actress Kangana’s presence in this years hit, Simran. We loved every minute of the charming actor on screen. He seems grounded and good looking in a very real way. And with films like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Talvar’ in his stride, the national award winning actor has already proven that he is here to stay.

2. Rajkumarr Rao: He is known as a brilliant actor and we have seen his versatile avatars in many films. But with this year’s sleeper hit ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ Rajkumarr Rao not only reinstated everyone’s faith in his intense acting skills but also made us fall for his comic timing. His every man looks and acting prowess is noteworthy!

3. Ayushmann Khurrana: His boy next door looks and Delhi accent makes him the ideal on-screen bachelor.The actor has already mesmerized everyone with his singing capabilities which pose as his trump card. With ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’ he has proven that he is the ideal middle class hero who we totally love.

