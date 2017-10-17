Deepika Padukone On Her Stardom: A Lot Of People Could Not Handle The Success That Came My Way

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone talks about how many people distanced themselves from her after her success!

The Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was at the launch of actress-politician Hema Malini’s biography ‘Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl’. At the event, the actress talked about how it is hard to handle stardom and success.

She said, ”As far as romantic relationships are concerned, they are complicated because it is difficult to find someone, who understands your success, your passion for what you do, who understands that maybe you earn more money (than him). It (at the top) is a complicated place to be in.”

She also talked about her other relationships saying, ”Some of my personal relationships have become stronger with time but I have seen some of my friends, who have distanced themselves from me. Some of my school friends… We have become closer than before because we all make efforts to stay in touch. A lot of people could not handle the success that came my way and sort of disconnected. I am not upset about it, that’s just the way life goes. People, who are closest to you and matter, understand.”

Talking about her education she said, ”I haven’t gone to college. I just managed to finish my 11th and 12th (standards) also because by then I had become a successful model. And while I lived in Bengaluru, I still had to go to Mumbai and Delhi a lot of times for work.”

She also revealed how she could not study further and her parents were not fine with it. She said, ”Then I tried doing my first year of degree, (but) I couldn’t do that. I tried distance education, I couldn’t do that as well. So, I am just 12th pass and my parents had a lot of issues with it back then.”

At the same event, Hema Malini also stated that the top position is a very lonely place. The veteran actress said, ”Of course, it is a lonely place, in many ways. Even in personal relationships. You are working hard the whole day, then you come back just to sleep and leave early morning for work. I don’t know how to explain… When it comes to your personal life, even your parents want you to settle down. My parents started looking for a guy for me. A lot of suitors came to see me. But we couldn’t have a match with them. We wanted to, but they couldn’t reach the position I was (in),”

