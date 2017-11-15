Sonam Kapoor Slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar And Gets Slammed Back!

sonam kapoor

After misquoting Godman Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sonam Kapoor gets slammed by Twitter.

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has been getting into twitter squabbles with other celebrities lately. But this time around Sonam went on an angry Twitter rant over Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The actress after reading an article published by Scroll, an independent online news portal on Godman Sri Sri Ravi Shankar slammed the Godman stating:
“Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible.” (sic)

Sonam also tweeted that if people want to learn about ‘Hinduism’ and its ‘culture’ they should instead follow journalist-author Hindol Sengupta and author Devdutt Pattanaik. The two authors are well known for their modern interpretation of Hindu Mythology. Sengupta has penned ‘Being Hindu’ which talks about how one of the oldest faiths— Hinduism is ever evolving. As for Pattanaik, he has penned the modern interpretations of Mahabharata and Ramayana.

But now as it turns out Scroll, itself had misquoted Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the article’s headline. This probably led to misinterpretation of the entire article. And now Twitterati is slamming the actress on her misinformed opinion on the Godman because of the article.

Now it is to be seen if Sonam apologizes for her blunder or not.

