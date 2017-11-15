Sonam Kapoor Slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar And Gets Slammed Back!

58 SHARES Share Tweet

After misquoting Godman Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sonam Kapoor gets slammed by Twitter.

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor has been getting into twitter squabbles with other celebrities lately. But this time around Sonam went on an angry Twitter rant over Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The actress after reading an article published by Scroll, an independent online news portal on Godman Sri Sri Ravi Shankar slammed the Godman stating:

“Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible.” (sic)

Sonam also tweeted that if people want to learn about ‘Hinduism’ and its ‘culture’ they should instead follow journalist-author Hindol Sengupta and author Devdutt Pattanaik. The two authors are well known for their modern interpretation of Hindu Mythology. Sengupta has penned ‘Being Hindu’ which talks about how one of the oldest faiths— Hinduism is ever evolving. As for Pattanaik, he has penned the modern interpretations of Mahabharata and Ramayana.

👎🙈🙈🙈🙈👎👎👎 get with the program!!! https://t.co/Dpf6lDOcDe — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

WTF is wrong with god men, if you want to learn something about Hinduism and culture it’s better to follow @HindolSengupta & @devduttmyth — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

But now as it turns out Scroll, itself had misquoted Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the article’s headline. This probably led to misinterpretation of the entire article. And now Twitterati is slamming the actress on her misinformed opinion on the Godman because of the article.

Scroll has updated their headline. You’ll unnecessarily lose people’s respect if you don’t update your stand. pic.twitter.com/MAMhOo48cW — Nakul Dhawan (@dearnakul) November 14, 2017

@sonamakapoor has lost respect already. Acting like she’s done PhD in Homosexualty & foolishness. — Ashwin Patel (@_AshwinPatel) November 14, 2017

How can an intelligent person like you fall prey to news sites and their claims? Don’t you know how they can quote you out of context. It happens to the likes of you everyday. Reacting to some news site was foolish and irresponsible @sonamakapoor — montoo (@montoo) November 14, 2017

Now it is to be seen if Sonam apologizes for her blunder or not.