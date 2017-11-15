Bigg Boss 11 Luxury Budget Task: Hiten Tejwani And Sapna Chaudhary Lock Horns In Tonight’s Episode

267 SHARES Share Tweet

Hiten Tejwani loses his cool on Bigg Boss 11 again! This time Sanpna Chaudhary takes the burnt.

Bigg Boss 11 seems to be getting tougher for contestants day by day. This week seems to be getting difficult for Hiten Tejwani in particular. In tonight’s episode, we will see Hiten and Sapna lock horns due to the new Luxury Budget task.

In the sneak peek video uploaded on Colors TV’s twitter handle, the garden area seems to be divided into sections as the task progresses. The housemates are apparently divided into two teams, one of which is the ‘Dinosaur Team’ and other is ‘Team BB Dino Park Rangers’.

The ‘Team Dinosaur’ consists of Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, and Puneesh Sharma. The remaining housemates are a part of ‘Team BB Dino Park Rangers’.

In the video, Sapna can be seen kicking a small cut out of one of the contestants which seems to be the part the task. Meanwhile, Hina exclaims that what she is doing isn’t allowed and that they lose the luxury budget because of her.

This appears to be a catalyst for the upcoming arguments in the house.

Bigg Boss as an aftermath calls Hiten Tejwani in the confession room. Bigg Boss then asks Hiten if the housemates want the luxury budget because given their performance in the task it does not seem like it. Bigg Boss further added that the contestants are not worth getting the luxury budget.

When Hiten comes out of the confession room and relays the message heatedly, Sapna takes it personally and says that she is not worth the luxury budget or the captaincy in an equally high pitch.

Maybe Sapna’s outburst is because of her nomination. Along with her Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla are also nominated this week.

This is the second time this week that Hiten Tejwani has had an outburst on his co-contestants. Clearly, this week is proving to be a rough one on Bigg Boss 11.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!