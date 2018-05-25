Sony Pictures Networks India Appoints Ajay Bhalwankar To Spearhead Its Upcoming Marathi GEC

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has appointed Ajay Bhalwankar as the Business Head for its upcoming Marathi general entertainment channel (GEC).

By spending more than two decades in the media and entertainment industry, Ajay has a well-rounded understanding of all facets that define this sector. He has been associated with SPN since 2014. Prior to taking charge of the Marathi GEC, he was the Chief Creative Director at Sony Entertainment Television (SET) where his role was to provide creative leadership and direction to propel the channel amongst the top players across genres. Ajay has also served as content head for Hindi GECs at ZEE.

Comments

N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“The Marathi content viewers have a growing appetite for local content which resonates with their cultural fabric. By catering to this audience, SPN will expand its regional footprint. Ajay will play a vital role in delivering a channel experience that is relatable yet compelling. With extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the industry, I am confident that under Ajay’s leadership, SPN will make an impressive debut in the Marathi entertainment space.”