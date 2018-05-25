Youngest Gen-Next Superstar Tiger Shroff Clocks Four Years In Bollywood!

Tiger Shroff who has been roaring at the box office with his blockbuster hits, completes 4 years in Bollywood today.

As Heropanti celebrates its four year anniversary today, the young action star Tiger Shroff who made his debut with the Sajid Nadiadwala film clocks four years in the industry. Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti, was the highest opener for any debutant and the actor continues to break records at the box office with his action entertainers.

In just four years, Tiger Shroff has achieved tremendous success carving a place for himself in the hearts of the audience. The actor has been the talk of the town ever since his debut owing to the power packed performance by Tiger Shroff.

Youngest of the younger lot in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff broke major records at the box office with his recent outing Baaghi 2. With the action entertainer Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff raced past his contemporaries to emerge as one of the most bankable actors to deliver an unprecedented feat of 165 crores at the box office.

Packing a punch with his debut venture Heropanti, Tiger Shroff stepped in Bollywood as the action star, with the super hit success of Baaghi and blockbuster Baaghi 2, the young actor has only further established himself as one of the most bankable stars.

Over the years, his disciple and dedication have been inspirational. The actor is known to be punctual and always abides by the routine. A guy who is never seen in the party circuit, Tiger Shroff only lets his work do the talking.

Emerging as the action star in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff was earlier quoted saying, “I think I have been preparing for this since my childhood. It was my dream to be an action hero. It was challenging, but it is my passion and dream, so I think I was being prepared for it since I was a child.”

Becoming the highest opener with Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff delivered a feat only known for the Khans in Bollywood. The stupendous success at box office and incredible love by the audience hereby suggest the rise of a young Superstar Tiger Shroff.

Showcasing his delight on completing four years, Tiger Shroff posted a throwback video saying, “‪Tab shuru hui thi kahaani can’t believe it’s been 4 years today.‬

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the year 2, post which the actor will be seen in YRF’s action thriller also starring Hrithik Roshan.