These Stills From ‘Ishq De Fanniyar’ Are Getting Us Excited For The Song!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After touching everyone’s heart with the lovely romantic song ‘Ambarsariya‘ in the first film ‘Fukrey’ the makers are all set to make us fall in love with the love song from ‘Fukrey Returns’ titled ‘Ishq De Fanniyar’.

The third song from the film is all set to remind us of the much loved Ambarsariya from the prequel.

The singer Jyotica Tangri has created magic with her vocals, giving the song a beautiful and romantic feel.

Just like the prequel, the love song ‘Ishq De Fanniyar’ will feature Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand.

The music album of ‘Fukrey Returns’ offers a varied range of music tracks to please everyone’s interests. The first two songs ‘Mehbooba’ and ‘Peh Gaya Khalara’ have already got everyone hooked to the album.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey’ made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar going forward, the trailer for the film added to the excitement.

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Fukrey Returns’ is all set to create a laughter riot onscreen his December. The sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit ‘Fukrey’ is one of the most awaited sequels this year.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns’ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of ‘Fukrey’ further. Read Here: Fukrey Returns Cast Visited Famous Fukra Spots In Mumbai

Produced by Excel Entertainment, ‘Fukrey Returns’ is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.

Watch Trailer Here: