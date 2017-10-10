Tiger Shroff Literally #LandsOnSet Of Baaghi 2

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tiger Shroff who recently wrapped up the Pune schedule of his upcoming action flick Baaghi 2 has kickstarted the second schedule.

The actor literally landed on the sets of the and surprised every with his high energy.

The biggest action franchise of the year ‘Baaghi 2’ will feature Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The action film is making all right noise and is set to raise new standards in terms of action.

Tiger Shroff who is playing an integral part in the film took to social media sharing a video captioning, “#baaghi2 #justlandedonset”.

The video showcased high on energy Tiger Shroff who is excited to work on a Sunday. He shares, “Hey guys so here we are, second sched of Baagh. It’s a Sunday and the roads were clear but still felt like flying”.

The film brings back on board Tiger Shroff and mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous ventures.

Tiger Shroff who have treated the audience with his chiseled body pictures has intrigued the masses to witness the actor in his action packed avatar.

The action-packed franchise is all set to take the thrills notches higher and will feature Tiger in a never seen before avatar, nearly bald.

The first look of the film was released in May, which not only churned the excitement of the fans but also received appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.