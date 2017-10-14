Trolled Again! People Criticize Fatima Sana Shaikh For A Shameless Selfie

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Fatima Sana Shaikh gets trolled again by the people who think that her outfit is not proper!

Trolling has probably become the favourite job of few people on the social media. Every now and then we see some or the other Bollywood celeb getting trolled on the social networking sites. Sometimes it is about their body, the other times it is about their outfit. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been trolled again by the people and it is once again for her outfit.

The actress had posted a selfie on her Instagram page, in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful saree. While we found the snap all fine, there were a few people on the social media, who found it to be not going with their religion. They passed called kinds of vile comments on her picture saying that the actress should have some shame.

But there were a few of her followers as well who supported and defended the actress. They were delighted to see the caption that Fatima had put on her picture.

The caption reads, “Shameless selfie credit for Saree @swatimukund”

Well, this is not the first time that she has been criticized in the name of her outfit. Earlier also, Fatima has been trolled for sharing a picture in which she was seen wearing a bikini. It was during the month of Ramzan when she was shooting in Malta.

Talking about the work front of the actress, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the film Dangal, which was a blockbuster. Next, she is going to be seen in the film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The shooting has already begun and they recently finished their schedule in Malta.