BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: These Three Contestants Are SAFE From This Week’s Eviction!

While you are waiting to know who will be evicted from this week’s eviction, we exclusively reveal three Bigg Boss 11 contestants are safe out of five.

After Priyank Sharma was ousted from Bigg Boss 11 house by Salman Khan and Zubair Khan got voted out in the first elimination round, it’s time for the second week’s eviction.

For this week’s eviction, 5 contestants- Sshivani Durga, Sapna Choudhry, Jyoti Kumari, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta have found themselves in the line of fire.

All the five contestants have contributed to the show by creating controversies this week. Keeping up with the trend of the show, these 5 contestants have created chaos to secure a place at the center stage.

Well, its Saturday and time for Salman Khan to takeover Bigg Boss 11 stage. This week again looks like Salman Khan will not spare housemates for their wrong and unacceptable behaviour in the house. Coming back to eviction, who do you think will be out?

Although the official announcement about the second eliminated contestant of the season will be made by host Salman Khan soon, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, three contestants are SAFE up till now.

Yes, Vikas Gupta, shilpa and Hina Khan are SAFE from the eviction while the sword of eviction is still hanging around Sapna, Jyoti and Sshivani’s neck

