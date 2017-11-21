Twitterati Are Going Crazy Over Ed Sheeran’s Eyes At A Bollywood Party

38 SHARES Share Tweet

Looks like Twitter is still not over the pictures of Ed Sheeran partying with Bollywood celebrities. Although, they are more concerned about his eyes.

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran came to India and captured million hearts. In his honor, Farah Khan threw a party at her home which was attended by Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ileana DCruz, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia and many more.

Bollywood celebrities were clearly star-struck by the international singer’s presence. Ed patiently posed for the pictures with the celebs, however, Twitterati have noticed something peculiar about Ed, more specifically about his eyes.

The observation made by the Twitterati was that the famous singer had the same expression in every the picture he posed for!

There were many comments on how ‘dead plastic’ Ed’s eyes look and how awkward his expression was in each picture.

Here have a look:

Ed Sheeran partying with Bollywood’s elite is morse coding us with dead eyes and plastic smiles, begging to be saved. pic.twitter.com/iPpkE0awsU — Ammāl (@vforvelvetta) November 19, 2017

These idiots got sloshed and forced him to take multiple selfies imo all the pictures from that party are of him scandalized😂😂😂 — La Vie En Rose (@gsforever222) November 19, 2017

he’s like what is happening please let me go home — K🌹 (@KalyaniAdhav) November 19, 2017

Maybe Ed Sheeran should change his name to Ed He-ran-away-from-India.

Istg Indian’s…… #EdSheeranMumbai pic.twitter.com/y2RTBPqVvh — Aminath Dhunya (@Dhunnz) November 20, 2017

Things #EdShereen will think about when he’s ask to visit #India again:- “Who the hell were those random people wanting to pout & take selfies with me? Also who hosted the party for me & why was I in her kids’s room?!”#bollywood #edsheeranmumbai — ZORAN SAHER (@zoransaher) November 21, 2017

Ed’s traumatized expression surely wasn’t because of Farah Khan as being a gracious host, she made sure that he got the best of what India has to offer. There was a selection of cuisine for Ed to try and gorge on.

We guess we’ll just have to wait for Ed to come back to India to see if he actually enjoyed his latest trip to Mumbai. Till then the internet has given birth to plenty memes and jokes.