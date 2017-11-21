Bigg Boss 11: Twitterati SLAM Priyank Sharma Over Commenting On Arshi Khan’s Character!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
Bigg Boss 11: Twitterati SLAM Priyank Sharma Over Commenting On Arshi Khan's Character!

During the task in Bigg Boss 11, Hina accuses Arshi of flirting with every man in the house while Priyank Sharma accuses Arshi Khan of exercising in the gym in a provocative manner.

Just when we thought that Bigg Boss 11 house has got some peace, here comes a new controversy. Tonight’s episode will witness another ugly fight between Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan. Let us first tell you that Bigg Boss house has been converted into a courtroom for the luxury budget task called’ BB Court’. For the task, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen enacting lawyers. Sapna Choudhary and Bandagi Kalra will be seen as the judges.

The housemates will attend the court to fight a case of Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan’s divorce. During the task, Hina accuses Arshi of flirting with every man in the house while Priyank accuses Arshi of exercising in the gym in a provocative manner. Priyank also brings the topic of Arshi tearing her clothes once. This was all a part of the task.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

However, things have turned serious. Arshi Khan gets annoyed like never before. A huge fight follows in the house between Hina, Priyank and Arshi Khan. Arshi even threatens to hit Priyank with shoes.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta tries to clam Arshi but looks like she will not spare Hina and Priyank so easily. Well, not only housemates but even fans are upset with Priyank’s behaviour.

Check out how twitterati’s have reacted to Priyank Sharma-Arshi Khan’s fight:

Watch the sneak peek videos from tonight’s episode here:

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR