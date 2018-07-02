Upen Patel Plays For A Charity In Saudi

A true blue football fan himself, Upen Patel has been practicing in Mumbai for an upcoming charity match in Saudi Arabia, to be held on July 6.

Upen Patel was approached to participate in the match, where Bollywood stars and Indian celebrities will square off against their Saudi Arabian counterparts. When Upen learned that the high profile match was being done for charity, he decided to play it for free and waived off his fee. Upen Patel is expected to fly off to Saudi Arabia on July 4.

Funds raised from this special charity football match between B-Town’s big names and popular celebrities from the middle east will be used for a good cause. Other celebrities like Dino Morea and Karan Singh Grover are also going to be part of this special football match.