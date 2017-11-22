Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled For Supporting Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati, Actor Gives A Befitting Reply!

175 SHARES Share Tweet

Varun Dhawan had earlier made a tweet in support of Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati!

While the main lead, Deepika Padukone and the makers of Padmavati have been facing a backlash from different people all over the country, there are also many who have come out supporting the film. Joining the side of Padmavati, was the Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

The actor gave a reaction to the bounties offered for beheading Deepika and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On one hand, Meerut youth announced a bounty of Rs 5 crores, on the other hand Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu raised his amount to Rs 10 crores for doing the same thing.

Varun, on seeing such open threats, could not control himself and tweeted saying, “Shocked!!! This is not protesting this is threatening. If this was a sportsmen or an important businessman being threatened…I wonder what would have happened?”

A follower of the star tried to criticise and troll him on his tweet as he wrote, “Sportsman and businessman don’t hurt public sentiment for their personal greed. Like you people do #bhaand”

Varun did not take much time in shutting the troller with his befitting reply. The actor wrote, “Why you following me then loser. Also the person you have as your profile picture happens to be in the same profession your mocking so #stfu.”

Well, we must say that it was an awesome reply from the actor!

Talking about the film Padmavati, the makers have been forced to postpone the release date of the film due to the continuous protests, threats and violence. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, this year. But now there are even possibilities of the movie being pushed to 2018. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.