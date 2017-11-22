Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s Vulgar Song Leaves Hiten Tejwani Embarrassed

205 SHARES Share Tweet

Raising fingers at Priyank Sharma for disrespecting Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 11 house? Read this to what real Arshi is and that Priyank is no wrong.

One of the controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan has always hit headlines for all the wrong reasons. As we saw in the last episode, Arshi Khan got annoyed to no extent when Priyank Sharma spoke bitter truth about her being provocative in the house with the male contestants. As a part of the task, Priyank Sharma had put allegations that Arshi keeps flirting with every man in the house and that she gyms in a provocative manner. Arshi takes things seriously and this leads to a huge fight in the house.

In fact, twitterati slammed Priyank Sharma was disrespecting a woman on the national television. They also started giving lessons on how Priyank should behave with females but little do they know that Arshi Khan is no less.

One surely needs to know more about her before we get down to the conclusion. Why do we say so? In an unseen video on Voot.com, Arshi Khan uses vulgar words to an extent that made Hiten Tejwani go deaf for the moment. The unseen video sees Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh Sharma using abusive words but in a funnier way. However, Hiten Tejwani who was sitting at the dining area, closed his ears to avoid listening.

Puneesh also sang a vulgar song, which Arshi Khan repeated very happily. She sang the song and also said Hiten, “you can close your ears, I’ll write and give you this.”

Hiten walks away from there while Vikas Gupta in embarrassment covers his face with the hand. Vikas then tells Puneesh and Arshi that this thing will go on television. Puneesh then replies that he is on the show for himself and not for his parents. He has no fear if this thing goes on air.

Well, Arshi Khan doing these things is no new. She has had ugly spats with Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary in the house. Even host Salman Khan had warned Arshi Khan about her abusive language in the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ house but looks like that’s what keeps her in limelight, according to her.

Go and check out the video on Voot! Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Sapna, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde are nominated for this week’s eviction. Let’s wait and watch, who leaves the house on this Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar.

