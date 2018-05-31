Vivek Anand Oberoi Relentlessly Works For The Cause Of Tobacco Free For More Than 15 Years!

Actor-philanthropist Vivek Anand Oberoi, who serves as the anti-tobacco spokesperson for World Health Organization and who is also associated with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for more than a decade addressed a huge crowd at the press conference on World No Tobacco Day.

The large-hearted actor who has been associated with several noble causes including girl child educaton among others addressed an audience on the consequences of tobacco consumption, urging them to go tobacco free not just at their work stations but as an overall lifestyle alteration.

Riding high on the success of his debut web series, Inside Edge, Vivek has been keeping extremely busy juggling between work commitments including a show by Balaji and one for Zee TV. In spite of his busy schedule, Vivek definitely takes time out to be part of the cause that he truly believes in.

Addressing the crowd, Vivek said, “I’ve been associated with CPAA for more than a decade and it has been a wonderful journey. It has been an incredible journey. I’m grateful to the family of CPAA that they made me part of their family which has changed my life for the better.”