Watch: Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh And Others Pay Last Respect To Rani Mukerji’s Father Ram Mukerji!

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji, 84 passed away on Sunday morning. The noted filmmaker of Bengali and Hindi cinema was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday. B-town stars Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others were present at the last rites, held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West.

According to the official statement released by Yash Raj Films, headed by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra, “Ram Mukerji passed away on October 22 at 6 am due to natural causes.

Close friends and family attended his quiet funeral at 2 p.m. in Mumbai’s Vile Parle Crematorium… He will be sorely missed by his wife Krishna Mukerji, daughter Rani Mukerji, son Raja Mukerji and the rest of the family.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his death. “Saddened at the passing of veteran filmmaker Ram Mukherjee. My condolences to his family,” tweeted Banerjee.

Saddened at the passing of veteran filmmaker Ram Mukherjee. My condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 22, 2017

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted: “Really sad to hear Ram Mukherjee passed away..I had an opportunity to work wd him #Raktonodirdhara #Roktolekha #Biyerphool..#RIP Ramda.”

Really sad to hear Ram Mukherjee passed away..I had an opportunity to work wd him #Raktonodirdhara #Roktolekha #Biyerphool..#RIP Ramda — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) October 22, 2017

Rani Mukerji, who arrived along with her husband Aditya Chopra, even acknowledged media present at her dad Ram Mukerji’s last rites. Check out the video below:

Rani Mukerji even acknowledged media present at her dad Ram Mukerji’s last rites. Check out photos below:

