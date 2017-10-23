Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan And Shilpa Shinde’s Funny Reaction On Dhinchak Pooja’s Head Lice!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja’s entry in Bigg Boss 11 house has surely put everyone in a state of shock. Indeed, a Diwali surprise for the housemates! Dhinchak Pooja is known for her songs ‘Swag Vali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, and looks like she is all set to torture the housemates with the same songs even inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to create the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 more interesting and happening. On the first day of Bigg Boss 11 house, Dhinchak Pooja would be seen teaming up with rapper Akash Dadlani to entertain the housemates with her popular song, “Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’.

That’s not all; housemates also notice something about Dhinchak Pooja that might leave her embarrassed. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and others would be seen talking about Pooja having lice in her. In fact, Shilpa also asks Pooja if she has lice in her head and that she needs to take some medication. Pooja herself confesses about having lice. They even start mocking Dhinchak Pooja over the same that is sure to leave you in splits.

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who is known for her songs ‘Swag Vali Topi’ and ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, is sure to entertain the viewers. We don’t know how housemates will deal with her!

Watch the sneak peek video below:

Part 1 : Ghar pe hogi anokhi jugalbandi jab saath perform karenge Dhinchak Pooja aur Akash. Catch this tonight at 10:30 PM. @biggbossinsta A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Part 2 : Ghar pe hogi anokhi jugalbandi jab saath perform karenge Dhinchak Pooja aur Akash. Catch this tonight at 10:30 PM. @biggbossinsta A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

