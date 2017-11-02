Watch Exclusive Interview: Besides Doing Serious Roles, Irrfan Khan Can Be Really Funny Too

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood versatile actor Irrfan Khan has been doing some serious roles but this time you will see him in the much lighter, funnier and romantic role. Yes, we are talking about his upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle that is releasing this November 10. The story of the film aims to connect with singles and those who have found their partners through online dating platforms.

Irrfan Khan’s role and his powerful acting in the trailer only prove that he is here to break more stereotypes and conveniently toss away all conventional opinions about typical romantic heroes of Bollywood. Don’t you think so?

In an exclusive interview with Business Of Cinema.com, Irrfan Khan brings out his never seen side and also reveals three tips that one needs to know when going on a date for the first time.

The film’s trailer has already intrigued the audience to witness the film onscreen for its unique content. ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is ready to mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

