Watch: Katrina Kaif Imitates Salman Khan’s Walking Style And It’s Hilarious!

Katrina Kaif tried to walk like Salman Khan and it looks really funny.

The Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make a great pair on-screen. But the duo looks equally adorable off-screen as well. We have seen their camaraderie many a times and see how comfortable the two of them are with each other.

Recently, both of them performed together at the opening ceremony of ISL (Indian Super League) 2017. And after the performance, while the two of them were walking away waving at their fans, Katrina tried to imitate Salman’s walking style.

The actress, in fact, shared the video as her Instagram story and it’s really cute!

Talking about their upcoming film, both of them are going to be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai,

Earlier, while talking to NDTV Salman had mentioned Katrina is her favourite co-star. Talking about his co-star, he said, “I’ve had a great time working with Katrina Kaif. She’s lovely. She’s worked so hard in the film that I feel… uff. She’s like a humma. She keeps on working, working and working. So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well.”

The actor added on further saying, “After shooting all day, she would play cricket for an hour and volleyball for an hour. She would do pilates and then work out in the gym. She learned to play tennis too, so an hour-and-a-half would be spent on tennis. Five to six hours, she would just be at it and we wondered where she’d get that kind of energy from.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release December 22, this year.

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif Tried To Walk Like Salman Khan And It Looks Really Funny!.