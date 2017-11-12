Watch Video: 15 People Arrested At Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Office For Protesting Against Padmavati

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Since before 8 am, an entire lane in Juhu was swarmed by barricades and police vans after activists from Akhand Rajput Sena started pouring in huge numbers. The activists were carrying printouts of Padmavati director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and movie posters. Soon media was there and took bytes from Akhand Rajput Sena’s activists. After things turned serious, the activists were detained and took to Juhu police station.

Reportedly more than 15 people are detained and with no activists insight still, the area is under police protection. Tight security is up outside the director’s house.

The building that reportedly houses the director’s office is also under strict surveillance.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This is not the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been given police protection. The activists planned to attack the director only after Padmavati’s second song, ‘Ek Dil, Ek Jaan’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was released yesterday. The individual posters of the movie’s male leads were also unveiled yesterday.