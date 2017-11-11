Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Takes Arshi Khan’s Side Over Hina Khan- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan blames Hina Khan for creating huge ruckus this week in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Star host Salman Khan has ensured that the viewers stay glued to their television sets to watch Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar. This week, contestants left no stone unturned by creating new drama, fights, and controversies. The biggest fight of the week between Akash Dadlani and Benafsha created a huge chaos in the house. The whole house got into a conflict. Who should be blamed for this?

Well, Salman Khan is here to decide who was right and who was wrong during the task. The makers of the show have released the promo from tonight’s episode that sees Salman Khan taking a class of each housemate.

Salman Khan also warns housemates to not repeat the jokes he cracks during the weekend ka vaar or else he will stop cracking jokes hereafter.

Watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 here:

Catch all these drama in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 at 9 PM.

