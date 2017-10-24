90 SHARES Share Tweet

Ranveer Singh was spotted bowing down before a priest, while the latter blessed him!

The Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is very soon going to be seen in the film Padmavati. He has stunned everyone ever since his first look from the film came out. The actor has just nailed it in the avatar of Alauddin Khilji and everyone was in praises for the actor.

Ranveer was recently spotted doing something unusual. He was seen outside Otters Club in Bandra, where he bowed down in front of a priest, while the latter blessed him enchanting different mantras. While all of know that the actor is indeed very humble and grounded, but still it seemed quite unusual for a star to do so.

Everyone thought that Ranveer was seeking the blessings from a priest for the success of his next film Padmavati. And it could be understood as his last release Befikre was a failure at the box-office. But the actual reason seems to be something else.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

If the reports are to be believed, then the actor already knew the priest. Ranveer had known that person since his childhood and when he met him after so long, he just bowed down out of respect.

Ranveer was not only humble to the priest but also to the bystanders and some kids who were present there. He shook hands with them and was really polite.

Talking about his film Padmavati, it has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini and Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. The film has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience and its trailer was highly appreciated both by the audience and the people from the industry.

Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.

Watch Video: Ranveer Singh’s Unexpected Gesture Towards Beggars In The Middle Of The Street