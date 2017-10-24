Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan’s Big Lies EXPOSED

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gehana Vasisth says that she can prove all the claims made by Arshi Khan wrong!

The TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 is probably proving to be the most controversial season of the show ever. From the fights, arguments and issues between the contestants to the several false claims made by them, it is coming out to be a full doze of entertainment for the audience. It started with Zubair Khan, then Akash Dadlani, and now it is Arshi Khan.

Gehana Vasisth, a South-Indian actress has said that Arshi has given all the wrong information while registering for Bigg Boss. In a conversation with a publication, she said, ”Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years, because I happen to know her from her school days.”

She added on further saying, ”She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life.”

A few years earlier, Arshi Khan had come into limelight when she had claimed that she had s*x with Pakistani criketer Shahid Afridi. Talking about that, Gehana said, ”Forget about having s*x with Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time.”

She also said, ”Merely because Afridi is a gentleman and won’t stoop to Arshi Khan’s levels, she has taken complete advantage of the situation. Even the Indian media has gone gaga over the issue, without verifying anything.”

Well, let’s us see what more lies for the audience in the controversial house of Bigg Boss!

