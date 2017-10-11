Zee Cinema To Air Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi On 15th October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A story of love and deceit set against the backdrop of a fight club. That’s Baaghi for you! Starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor as Ronny and Sia respectively, this film has received commercial acclaim for its relatable concept. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi is a story of love and dedication with martial arts expertise making for stunning visuals. Airing as a part of the Har Din Diwali festival on Zee Cinema, Home of Blockbusters, Baaghi will air on 15th October 2017 at 9 PM. Along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi marks Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s Hindi film debut, Sunil Grover, Sourav Chakraborty and Shaurya Bhardwaj in key roles.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Baaghi garnered positive feedback from the audience through the story of two lovers, Sia (Shraddha Kapoor) and Ronny (Tiger Shroff), torn apart by her father PP Khurana’s (Sunil Grover) greed. While Sunil Grover pulls off his role with much elan, Sudheer Babu as the resident baddie Raghav also delights viewers with his interesting take on the character. Baaghi’s music performed wonderfully, with Monali Thakur’s Cham Cham and Armaan Malik and Shraddha Kapoor’s Sab Tera wowed audiences.

The movie revolves around Ronny (Tiger Shroff), who shows up at a ‘kalari’ (a Kerala martial arts school which teaches the ancient martial arts form ‘Kalaripayattu’) in order to hone his rough edges. He falls in love with an upcoming actress, Sia (Shraddha Kapoor) who has her own rebellious streak. But silly misunderstandings, a conniving father and a vengeful villain keep them apart. Raghav (Sudheer Babu), a Bangkok based powerful businessman kidnaps Sia. Her father P.P. Khurrana (Sunil Grover) approaches Ronny to save Sia from Raghav’s clutches. From an aimless baaghi to a rebel with a cause, Ronny agrees to help.

Who will be victorious – the rebellious Ronny or the irate Raghav?

Watch Video :Tiger Shroff REVEALS Exciting Details On Baaghi 2 With Disha Patani