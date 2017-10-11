&Pictures To Premiere Aamir Khan’s Dangal On 15th October

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A story of grit, determination and the burning desire to win an Olympic medal, Dangal has wowed audiences across the globe. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Aamir Khan’s Khan Productions, Walt Disney Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures, the blockbuster drama stars Aamir Khan alongside famous television actor Sakshi Tanwar. Based on a true story, the movie is a biographical sports drama narrating the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Sheikh) and Babita Kumari (Sanya Malhotra) to become world class wrestlers. Aamir Khan is seen essaying the strong disposition of a retired wrestler who aspires to see his daughters excel in the global wrestling arena. The blockbuster movie has received worldwide appreciation, including in countries like China and Hong Kong. Gear up for the weekend as &pictures, Naye India Ka Blockbuster Movie Channel, presents the blockbuster movie of the year, Dangal on Sunday 15th October 2017 at 7PM.

Dangal encapsulates this triumph over patriarchy and is an honest depiction of the lives of the women in Haryana. Geeta and Babita’s achievement inspired many Indian women to break stereotypes and overcome gender biases. At a time when the women empowerment movement is at its peak in India, the movie drives a huge impact. Weaved together with the elements of incredible music and intensely invigorating dialogues, Dangal is a complete family entertainer. Impressionable dialogues like, ‘’Gold to gold hota hai… chhora laave ya chhori’’ strives to inspire girls to believe that they are born as equals, while symphonies like Arijit Singh’s Naina and Raftaar’s Dhaakad make it an admirable movie to watch.

Appreciating the movie and Aamir Khan’s strong portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat, Ranveer Singh crafted a special poem for the veteran actor. He tweeted “Devoted to the religion that is cinema… Passionate to an unparalleled degree… With an awe inspiring honesty… @aamir_khan #Dangal”. Superstar Salman Khan also tweeted “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!”

Not earning enough money through wrestling to sustain his family, Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) gives up his dreams and returns to Balali, Haryana. Dejected at having failed to achieve his dreams, Mahavir Singh Phogat vows to earn a medal for his country through his sons. However, when his wife Daya (Sakshi Tanwar) births four daughters, he loses hope once again. It is when his oldest daughters Geeta (Zaira Wasim) and Babita (Suhani Bhatnagar) return home after beating up a boy, that he realises their potential of becoming world-class wrestlers. What ensues is a harsh and gruelling training schedule where Geeta and Babita accept wrestling as their future and defeat boys at tournaments. As the girls grow up Geeta (Fatima Sana Sheikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) continue to earn fame and success.

Will they be able to realise their father’s dream and bring glory to their nation? Or will they give in to the base human emotions and quash Mahavir Singh Phogat’s dreams?