Box Office: Thor-Ragnorak Becomes Second Best Opening Hollywood Film Of The Year In India!

Thor: Ragnarok is another success for Marvel Studios this fall. The third solo Thor outing is also the studio’s third offering of 2017, following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The film, that is getting a positive response from the audience in India, has recorded seventh highest opening Hollywood film of the year in India and it is the second best opening this year after Fast & Furious 8.

The film started on a strong note with around 25-30% occupancy in the morning show. The film picked a good growth throughout the day and has earned around Rs 7.75 crore nett on its first day at the Box office in India. This only indicates that the film will witness a strong weekend ahead.

Thor: Ragnarok has become seventh highest opening Hollywood film ever and second best after Fast And Furious 8. Another Hollywood film is giving a strong competition to this week’s Bollywood release Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna.

It remains to see that Ragnarok being the biggest Thor movie, will place itself where among Marvel’s output when it completes its run at the Box Office.

Ragnarok actually brings the series’ best on-again. Good first weekend collections is expected for the film:

