Watch: Priyanka Chopra Gets Thown Out Of A Van!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A video shared by Priyanka Chopra’s team sees her getting thrown out of a van!

The Bollywood actress turned international superstar Priyanka Chopra is currently in the New York City where she is shooting for her TV series. The actress has been missing from the Bollywood films for quite a while now. But we keep getting to see her glimpses as she is quite active on social media.

Recently, we saw a video which sees the actress getting thrown out of a van. But before you think something wrong let us tell you all that it was just an illusion created to make the scene appear that way.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It was shared via the official Twitter account of her team on the Thursday night. The team posted the video captioning it as, ”Who’s ready for the weekend? We know @priyankchopra and @russelltovey are!”

In the video, we can see how Priyanka’s co-star from the TV series Quantico, Russell Tovey is pushing her out of a van as a result of which she finally falls out. The van seems to be moving, but actually it is not. The illusion is created because of the screen behind the van. At the end of the video, we can even hear the actress telling the actor that he is being ‘so dramatic’.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s work front, she is currently working in the third season of the TV series Quantico. Besides that, she is also a part of two Hollywood films titled A Kid Like Jake and Isnt It Romantic?

Earlier, she was rumoured to be part of Bollywood films like the biopic being made on the astronaut Kalpana Chawla and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan. But her mother Madhu Chopra has already confirmed that the actress is too busy and has got no time for any Bollywood venture at least this year.

Watch Video: Salman Khan Makes A Grand Entry On E-Cycles At Indian Super League Opening 2017!