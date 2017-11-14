Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani Goes Bald- See First Photo!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The makers of the reality show Bigg Boss 11 are leaving no stone unturned to create new drama each day in the controversial house. The new nomination task has put friendships to test. As earlier we exclusively revealed, after Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani has shaved off his head to save Bandgi Kalra from nominations.

In the tonight’s episode, you will see rest of the housemates gearing up for the nomination task. The contestants will have to make big sacrifices if they want to save themselves from nomination. As we saw in the yesterday’s episode, Priyank went bald to save Hiten Tejwani, Luv Tyagi got tattooed to save Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani put his family picture in a shredder to save Akash and Banafsha got herself nominated for next two nominations to save Priyank Sharma.

Tonight, Luv Tyagi will be seen sitting on the chair. Bigg Boss asks him to convince Hina Khan to destroy her Pooh soft toy to save himself from nomination. Hina agrees to do it with much of drama and emotional breakdown.

Later, Bigg Boss keeps another shocking demand in front of Bandgi Kalra. In order to save herself, Bandgi had to convince Akash Dadlani to go bald. Well, Akash unexpectedly agreed to do it.

Watch the sneak peek video:

The nomination task makes the housemates extremely emotional! Witness it all tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sCMwQYqqPE — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 14, 2017

