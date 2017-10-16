Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra Gets A Love Bite From Puneesh Sharma In The House?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Has Bandgi Kalra really got a love bite from Punessh Sharma In Bigg Boss 11 house?

The closeness between Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma has left everyone wonder if there is something really brewing between the two or it’s a part of strategy The two are seen cuddling and kissing each other inside the house after the light goes off at night. In the last episode, Puneesh, who claims to be single, was seen holding hands and professing his love for Bandgi, who is currently in a relationship with Dennis Nagpal. Their romance has caught everyone’s attention.

Well, now according to the unseen footage from Bigg Boss 11 house, Bandgi was seen having a conversation with Sapna Choudhry about the red mark on her neck. Bandgi asks Sapna if there’s a red mark on her neck, Sapna says ‘yes’ and immediately quips, ‘it’s a love bite”.

Bandgi Kalra denies being a love bite and starts sharing a story from her college days and how she came to know what a love bite is. On the other hand, Sapna reveals that she got to know about love bite when she did a song by that name.

What do you think? Has Bandgi really got a love bite from Punessh or it’s a mosquito bite? Share your views in the comments section below.

