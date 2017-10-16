Here’s The Show That Will Be Replacing Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 to go off-air this month!

The TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows on the Indian Television. It is hosted by the legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Currently, the ninth season of the show is being aired on Sony Entertainment channel.

The show has been making it to the top of the TRP charts for quite a few weeks. In fact, it has left behind the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan, in terms of TRP ratings. But there is a sad news for all the KBC fans. Big B’s show is going to go off-air very soon. If the media reports are to be believed, then it will be going off air this month itself.

According to the reports doing the rounds of media, two daily soaps will be replacing Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. They are named as Haasil and Ek Deewana Tha. The mentioned shows will replace KBC from October 23 onwards.

Talking about the shows, Haasil is going to be the small screen debut of the actor Zayed Khan. Also, Ek Deewana Tha will mark the comeback of the actor Namik Paul.

It will be interesting to see if these shows are able to gain the same amount of TRPs as KBC 9 is doing now!

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television, mainly because of its format. The show has helped a lot in changing the lives of many people. Many Bollywood and TV celebs have also made an appearance on the show as guest contestants. Also, the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan probably the humblest host ever, keeps the show lively and full of excitement.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 was back on the television screens on August 28, this year.

