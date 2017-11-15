Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra And Puneesh Sharma Caught Making Out In The Washroom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were caught making out in the washroom after lights out in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have declared to the world that they are in love. The couple has never been wary about their PDA in the house, no matter who sees them. In the unseen clips of the show, the couple was seen making their way into one of the communal washrooms in the house at around 1.30 a.m.

The lovebirds exited the washroom at around 2 a.m. Their guise to go into the washroom together was that— Puneesh is going to help Bandgi ‘wash her clothes’.

Later Bandgi was seen saying how they shouldn’t do ‘it’ again. To that Puneesh stated that his family members will beat him with shoes, while Bandgi added that her family members will not accept her after this. Bandgi was also seen saying that she has made a huge mistake by listening to Puneesh.

Bigg Boss star host Salman Khan had also warned the couple to keep their PDA to the minimum as along with the nation their parents too, watch the show.

Earlier the couple had tried to sneak in the washrooms but backed out thinking about the consequences.

Few days ago in the short unseen clip, Puneesh and Bandgi were sitting on a sofa after lights off. In the clip Puneesh says that he will take his shirt off and is seen urging Bandgi to take off her shorts. When Bandgi shows her hesitance to do the same, Puneesh tells her not to waste his time. To this she tells him that they have stayed up late till 4 A.M talking on this couch and now all of this has become a waste of his time.

After calling him selfish Bandgi agrees and says that she will unbutton her shorts for him. They also are discussing about what other clothing to remove.

Clearly this Bigg Boss couple— Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have joined in the ranks of the contestants who chose to ‘wash their clothes’ together!