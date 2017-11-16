Fox Star Studios Backs The Biopic Of Ace Badminton Player And Coach Pullela Gopichand!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Living up to a successful track record of delivering blockbusters with outstanding stories like Neerja, Jolly LLB (Part 1 & 2) and M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Fox Star Studios in collaboration with Abundantia Entertainment is all set to present the biopic of an ace badminton player, chief national coach of Indian Badminton team and Padma Shri awardee —Pullela Gopichand. Born in 1973 in Andhra Pradesh, Gopichand whose first love was cricket during his growing-up years, rose to become one of the top Badminton players in the country & won the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships in 2001. Post retirement at the age of 30, Gopichand opened country’s premier badminton academy – Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, which has produced few of leading players such as 2012 bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, 2016 silver medalist P V Sindhu & Srikanth Kidambi who recently created a record by winning four Super Series in a year. The bilingual biopic (Hindi and Telugu) chronicles an exciting journey of Pullela Gopichand, on and off the court & the shoot will commence in mid-2018.

Commenting on the biopic, Pullela Gopichand, said, “Badminton is at an inflection point in our country and nothing delights me more than to see the rapidly growing interest for the sport, especially with the youth. I would be proud if by sharing my story as a film, we can encourage more and more people to pursue their dreams. I am excited with the developments on the film and look forward to Vikram and Fox Star taking this film to the masses.”

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, says “It’s a proud moment for us to present the incredible story of Pullela Gopichand. It’s an inspirational story of a man who not only was an outstanding player but went onto coach the new generation of players and has changed the face of badminton sport and has taken it to its current heights. Fox Star Studios has a proud legacy of presenting real stories like Neerja and M S Dhoni and we are proud to associate with Gopichand and Vikram Malhotra.”

Vikram Malhotra, CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said, “I am excited with the way this biopic on one of new India’s most-inspiring icons is taking shape. It is a huge responsibility for us to bring the Pullela Gopichand story to the big screen and to share this rare tale with audiences all over the world. I am also delighted to have Fox Star join in on this journey and together we are committed to give our best to tell Gopichand’s glorious tale of determination, grit, dedication and triumph. I also take this occasion to wish a very happy birthday to Gopi!”

From being a No. 1 Indian badminton player, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Awardee and the Dronacharya of Indian Badminton, Pullela Gopichand has achieved it all!