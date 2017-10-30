Bigg Boss 11: This Contestant Gets EVICTED From The House!

342 SHARES Share Tweet

Viewers eagerly wait for Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Weekend is the time when Salman Khan is seen on our television screens and interacts with Bigg Boss housemates. As we saw in tonight’s episode, Salman Khan started the show in a good mood but did not forget to take a class of the housemates. Salman slammed Priyank Sharma for bringing up Arshi Khan’s legal case on the show. The superstar warned all the contestants to stop making personal comments on each other.

Well, Sunday is the day when an eviction takes place in Bigg Boss 11 house. Benafsha, Luv and Jyoti had the sword of eviction around their neck. As Bigg Boss 11 heads to its new week, here we bring the name of the evicted contestant.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonawalla, Luv Tyagi, Sapna Choudhary, Jyoti Kumari and Akash Dadlani were the nominated contestants of the week.

One participant has left the house on Sunday night, based on the audience votes, and it’s none other than Jyoti Kumari. Yes, Jyoti has been shown the door of the house.

What do you think about Jyoti Kumari’s eviction? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11.