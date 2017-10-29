Irrfan Khan Qarib Qarib Revisits Rajesh Khanna’s Famous Dialogue

The actor tweaked the dialogue for Parvathy and took to Twitter sharing, “#Parvathy, I hate tears re !! Jald milo Mumbai main, Kolkata ki date to #QaribQarib akele hi khatam ho gayee !!”

Irrfan who had landed in Kolkatta for a promotional visit had a very special night alongside Hoogly river.

The actor went on a boat ride in the river Hoogly with the backdrop of the romantic Howrah bridge, Irrfan was a sight to behold as Irrfan had a gala time last night.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ how cases online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.