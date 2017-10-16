Bigg Boss 11: Evicted Contestant Sshivani Durga Makes SHOCKING Revelations!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, host Salman Khan announced that the self-proclaimed god woman Sshivani Durga is evicted in the second week. Well, Sshivani, who is a trained tantrik and Aghori, is out of the house but is happy about her short and wonderful stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sshivani Durga made quite a few revelations about Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi’s closeness, doing black magic on Shilpa Shinde and much more.

On her short stint: Well I did go in the house with a lot of expectation but I never believed that I will stay there for too long. I wanted to spend some quality time rather than quantity time, and I think I managed to achieve that in my short stint. The audience and the housemates saw the real Sshivani Durga and I have come out on a positive note, with my head held high.

On being nominated by close friends: I was disappointed that Jyoti (Kumari) was given five votes while I had none. Even Hiten (Tejwani) and Hina (Khan), who I shared a wonderful bond did not vote for me. But I picked up my emotions and tried my best to protect the people I wanted to be saved from the nominations. While I voted for Hiten, I got Sapna (Chaudhary) to vote for Bandgi (Kalra) and Jyoti for Benafsha (Soonawala).

On doing black magic on Shilpa Shinde: Shilpa was the one who was staring at me and I only gave it back to her. That night, the fight was between Shilpa, Hina and Vikas Gupta; don’t know why Shilpa started giving me fierce looks. As for Puneesh (Sharma), I have no clue why he spread the word that I was doing some magic.

On sadhu samaj wants to disown Sshivani for participating in Bigg Boss: I want to convey my message to these authorities that it’s in our shastra that we can use any platform to spread the message of God. I don’t understand then how can they question my choice? It’s complete hypocrisy. Also, I feel participating in such shows doesn’t make us fake but the ones who don’t understand their duties nor lets other do it are bogus.

Sshivvani Durga during the same interview also revealed that Punessh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s romantic angle is only for the camera. “Also the fight that happened on the first day between Zubair Khan and Puneesh was made up as they felt that could get them eyeballs. After Zubair left, Puneesh turned all thanda,” she said.

While she supports Hiten Tejwani, Sshivani reveals she hates Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. She said, “While Vikas has zero patience and loses his temper all the time, Arshi is a dirty game player. They are creating a lot of ruckus in the house.”

