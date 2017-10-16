Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 Third Weekend Business!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The remake of the 90s hit flick ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is currently ruling Box Office even after the third week.

The family entertainer has emerged biggest HIT of 2017. The comedy film Judwaa 2 has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively. ‘Judwaa 2’ has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer and the same reflects in the Box Office collection.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 earned whopping Rs 95.25 crore net approx. in its first week. Further, the film did a business of Rs 26.25 crore net approx in the second week. However, the film did not grow much on the third weekend but still managed to put respectable figures at the Box Office.

Judwaa 2 has now earned Rs 6.85 crore net approx in the third weekend, taking the total collection to Rs 127.28 crore net approx at Box Office. The film is expected to cross the total business of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in a couple of days and is currently at the same trend as Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.

Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles

Watch this space for more updates on Box Office!

Watch Video: Fatima Sana Shaikh Can’t Stop Blushing While Talking About Aamir Khan