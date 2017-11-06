Bigg Boss 11: Gehana Vasisth Sued For Rs 1 Crore For Making scandalous Statements Against Arshi Khan

3 SHARES Share Tweet

South actress Gehana Vasisth has fallen into trouble for making shocking revelations about Bigg Boss 11 contestants.

South actress Gehana Vasisth has been making shocking revelations about various Bigg Boss 11 inmates. She has revealed shocking things about Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta and even Shilpa Shinde. She grabbed all the attention after she made the first revelation about Arshi Khan. She revealed that Arshi is faking her age and also about her marital status.

Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios, who had earlier sued Priyank Sharma for bringing up her past in the show, has reportedly now sued Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for making scandalous statements against Arshi Khan.

In a statement issued in Mumbai, Flynn Remedios said, “I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan. I had kept quiet till now, because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps into the bandwagaon.

I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth’s PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth. On behalf of Arshi Khan who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 crore for make false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan.”

