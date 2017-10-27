Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Makes Shocking Comment On South Indian Actresses, Hansika Motwani Lashes Out!

835 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan makes a shocking comment on South Indian heroines, actress Hansika Motwani lashes out on twitter.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan lands into yet another controversy, this time for making a comment on South Indian actresses. Let us reveal what exactly happened. Hina Khan along with the other inmates of the house was discussing that how South Indian actresses are asked to put on weight for the films. She further says that in South, directors want actresses to be ‘bulging’ types. She said this statement with a vulgar action. She also says that due to the same reason, she rejected two South films. However, she regrets rejecting one of the films that starred Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu.

This comment of Hina Khan on how South Indian actresses need to expose for surviving in the industry has definitely not gone well among the South Indian film fraternity.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Actress Hansika Motwani was one of the first celebrities who lashed out at Hina Khan over her body shaming comment at South Indian actresses. She expressed her anger on Twitter: “What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan. Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us.”

What is this suppose to even mean?How can she even degrade south industry like this ? #shamehinakhan (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

Doesn’t she know a lot of Bollywood actors hv worked & are working in the our south industry ! Shame on you #hinakhan for trying 2demean us https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

As an actress from the south industry, I would like to say I’m very proud be from our south industry and whatever #hinakhan is saying (cont) https://t.co/6ByNcYt8yI — Hansika (@ihansika) October 26, 2017

They need lessons from south on how to be dignified..That’s why they remain where they are n our girls zoom past them..🙂🙂 https://t.co/PVJ7Gt0lSD — khushbusundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2017

Watch Video:BiggBoss11: Hina Khan Makes Shocking Comment On South Indian Actresses, Hansika Motwani Lashes Out!

