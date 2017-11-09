Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal REACTS Against Hina Haters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal stands in her defense against haters both in and out of the house.

Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has become a topic of conversation again. Last night during a task the winning prize money was reduced to Rs zero from Rs 50 lakh. While the result is because of the ‘spectacular’ team work by the house mates but Hina Khan holds herself responsible. She had a break down in the episode to which her family and fans reacted alike.

They could not see her in tears. Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal took to Instagarm and posted a sweet long message in her support.

In his sweet heartfelt message he also took a sly dig at other contestants Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. He stated, “She never tried to escape the house. She doesn’t let go any tasks n gives her best which usually becomes the top standard in the house. She never shy’s away from standing for what’s right just because she’s a celeb or is a target. Some #hinahaters r supporting insane people, actors who were banned by their own association, people who want to strip on YouTube if Pakistan wins, people who r getting physical n acting to be in a relationship just to stay longer. HOW? HOW can u be so blind? Last year commoners were actually entertaining but this year it’s pathetic! If u like Cringe so much , so be it! But don’t throw shit to genuine people. At least keep a difference between the inhuman people inside who represent us commoners and outside. She’s so strong that the ones chanting her name with abuses n filth will not even be seen if they don’t do it ! Just imagine these psychos if they do not have someone as strong as Hina to fight with, right u can’t even imagine them coz they will be invisible. N btw even if they all stay inside the #Bigboss11 house for 5 years consecutively they will not be able to match the ‘Footage’ Hina has already gotten, she doesn’t need it but can’t say the same for you’ll!”(sic)

Hina Khan’s father in an interview for TOI too expressed his support stating that it has been difficult for them to see Hina like this but they understand her. He also added that he is sure that she will not repeat such a mistake again and will rise above it.