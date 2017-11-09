Salman Khan Is Set To Take The Race Franchise To An All New Level

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan who is best known for his power packed action, will be seen recreating magic in the genre with Race 3.

Salman has kickstarted the shoot for the franchise in Mumbai.

The actor shot for a Mahoorat shot in Mumbai, today leaving the audience’s curiosity levels racing.

The actor is all set to take the Race franchise to new heights with his patent style.

Over the years, Salman Khan has time and again treated the audience with his high octane action stunts onscreen and now with Race 3 the actor is all set to action levels to an all new high.

The first two installments of Race 3 have been an audience favorite and emerged as a Hit amongst the masses. With Salman leading the third installment of the franchise, Race 3 is being touted as a record breaking film already.

Ever since film has been announced audience are high on anticipation to witness Salman in his action avatar.

With Race 3, Salman is all set to team up again with Jacqueline Fernandez after Kick.

The film has rolled on floors today in Mumbai and it promises to be a high on action flick.

