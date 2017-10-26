Bigg Boss 11: Housemates Accuse Hina Khan, Here’s How She Reacted- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 housemates target Hina Khan once again

TV star Hina Khan seems to be the softest target for the housemates, maybe because she easily reacts and gets irritated in no time. As we saw in the last episode, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra targeted Hina Khan during the luxury budget task. They even made some personal comments on her family members that left her into the tears. Now, it’s going to be another dramatic Bigg Boss 11 episode tonight.

Tonight, Hina Khan will be seen standing in the witness box while other housemates will question her regarding the problems they are facing due to her behaviour or issues they had in past in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Sapna Chaudhary, who will be seen as the judge, will be seen asking Hina Khan about her ‘I, Me, Myself’ attitude. Hina dines saying that there is nothing like that.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

During the heated argument, Hina Khan also makes a statement saying that she never used foul language in the house. Looks like she was hinting at Bangi Kalra, who had abused Hina Khan during the luxury budget task.

Watch sneak peek videos below:

Part 1 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30pm! @biggbossinsta 653 Likes, 7 Comments – BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Instagram: “Part 1 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj…”

Part 3 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30pm! @biggbossinsta 870 Likes, 20 Comments – BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Instagram: “Part 3 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj…”

Part 2 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30pm! @biggbossinsta 1,331 Likes, 22 Comments – BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Instagram: “Part 2 : Sawalon ke ghere me aayi HinaKhan. Kya hoga Judge Sapna Choudhary ka faisla? Dekhiye aaj…”

Meanwhile, check out how housemates mutually decide to put Dhinchak Pooja in the jail as the worst performer of the week:

Team blue hui Pooja ko influence karne me kaamyaab! To know more, tune in tonight at 10:30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/PGZ6MHNkBe — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 26, 2017

Watch Video: BREAKING BiggBoss 11 Here Are The NOMINATED Contestants Of This Week!