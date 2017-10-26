Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan’s Glamorous Photo Is Breaking The Internet!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Suhana Khan looks so much like father Shah Rukh Khan in this picture shared by Gauri Khan!

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has lately become a newsmaker. The young girl has already made some stunning appearances at B-town events. She had stolen the limelight at the screening of Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Gauri Khan’s hotel launch.

The only daughter among the three siblings, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, the pretty girl is very dear to her father. She keeps the buzz created in the media with her constant pictures surfacing online every now and then.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Recently, her pool picture and a selfie with her friend had gone viral. And now another of her snap is doing the rounds of social media. This time the picture has been shared by mommy Gauri Khan herself.

The picture sees young and pretty Suhana giving a straight and intense look into the frame with her hair swept on one side. She is looking just stunning and people are making several comments on how much she resembles her father SRK.

Here’s looking at you, kid. 174k Likes, 1,541 Comments – Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Instagram: “Here’s looking at you, kid.”

It was very recently that we had shown you all the snaps of Suhana Khan getting spotted with her buddies. The girl is in the town for a small holiday. And hence she went out on a movie outing with her friends Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey’s daughter and Shanaya Kapoor, Snajay Kapoor’s daughter. We had also shown you all how Suhana just tried to make an exit after realizing the presence of media.

It is being expected that Suhana will make her debut in the Bollywood film industry soon. But papa SRK has already said that the minimum qualification he wants his kids to hold is a graduate.

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma Finally Speaks Up On Cancelling Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan!