Bigg Boss 11: Jyoti Kumari Caught Smoking With Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan Turns Moral Police- Watch Video!

483 SHARES Share Tweet

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan is hitting headlines for all the obvious reasons. Usually, Bigg Boss contestants initiate a squabble a few days into the show but this season is going to a different level. As we all know, Bigg Boss house is filled with contestants of different age and tastes. However, one of the contestants that has left everyone surprised is Jyoti Kumari, who hails from Massaudi in Bihari, the 20-year-old just completed her graduation in B.Sc from Hans Raj college in Delhi. Her father is a peon in Patna.

Jyoti Kumari has been under the radar ever since she was found smoking inside Bigg Boss 11 house. Jyoti Kumari, who is apparently a non-smoker, was taking a drag along with Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan in the smoking room. For obvious reason, judgments were coming her way. Soon, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma started judging Jyoti over her smoking. Hina also commented on how Jyoti doesn’t say I love you even to her friends but is open to smoking. Hina couldn’t accept the fact that Jyoti smokes.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

According to Bigg Boss rule, only one person is allowed for smoking at one time in the smoking zone but Jyoti and other girls were spotted inside together. This made other contestants to stop them from entering the smoking zone at the same time.

Well, the demure girl who might belong to a small town is raising many eyebrows since day one. Don’t judge a book by its cover!

Here’s an unseen footage of Jyoti Kumar, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan smoking together inside Bigg Boss 11 house:

OMG ! Is jyoti starts Smoking ? Part 1: Does Jyoti really smoke? Follow @instabiggboss for more ! A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@instabiggboss) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more Exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video Here: Bigg Boss 11 – Day 8 | The Padosis Have Arrived To Bajane Bara On Bigg Boss 11