Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchant’s Bang On Reaction To Benafsha Soonawala Calling Priyank Sharma Her Brother

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla’s affair has caught a lot of attention in the house as well as in the outside world. Ever since Benafsha has got evicted from the show, she is constantly being asked about her closeness with Priyank.

Post eviction, Ben has been claiming that they are good friends. She even explained everyone why she slept in the same bed with Priyank Sharma. Also, during one of the interviews, Ben referred Priyank as her brother.

Benafsha shockingly referred to Priyank as her brother. In an interview with SpotboyE, when she was asked about her sudden closeness with Priyank Sharma, she said, “It was absolutely nothing. Don’t know why people made such a big deal about it. I think our friendship was reduced to a joke, honestly. I haven’t said anything in any interviews until now but now I am so frustrated. I used to jokingly say, “Tu bahut pyaar karta hai mujhse accept karle. Tu mujhe different feel karata hai.” I was just pulling his leg. Our innocent little joke created a havoc in the house, and outside. We’re just friends. The physical stuff, him kissing me on the cheek and hugging me, were just sweet gestures. He’s a warm guy. We shared the bed, for friendly emotional support and companionship. Priyank is like my brother yaar!!!”

Well, former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant, who has been closely following the show, has something to say about Benafsha calling Priyank as her ‘brother’. Kishwer is totally amused by Benafsha’s double standards.

Kishwer took to Twitter and wrote, “What pagalpan this is! She says it was a joke and a little drama.”

