Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Down While Scolding Paparazzi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was at a hospital where she got irritated from the noise that the paparazzi made!

The Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to celebrate her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birthday by doing something very noble. The actress sponsored the surgery of 100 kids with cleft lips at a hospital.

On the day, she visited the place with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya. But it seems like her day was spoilt by the paparazzi. When it was the time to cut the cake, the actress got irritated with the continuous camera flashes and the noise that the media people were making.

She scolded all of them saying, ”I am asking you all to keep silence. You don’t need photos of all this. Me and you belong to this business, but all the others present here don’t. Please show some respect. This is not a premiere, this is not another public event.” And while doing so, the actress went teary-eyed!

Her daughter Aaradhya was beside her looking at everything. The cute little kid finally managed to make Aishwarya smile as she handed her the knife to cut the cake!

It was recently that the mother-daughter duo were spotted at the birthday celebration of the star kid who turned six years old. Both of them were looking stunning adorning beautiful gowns.

Talking about Aishwarya’s professional front, she has been away from the big screen for quite a while now. Last she was seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The actress is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan, which will see her essaying the role of a singer.

Starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao along with Aishwarya, Fanney Khan is an official adaptation of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. It is expected to hit the theatres on April 13, next year.

