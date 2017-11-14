Bigg Boss 11 Nominations: Vikas Gupta Sacrifices This Big Thing To Save Shilpa Shinde!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the new nomination task in Bigg Boss 11, a phone booth was placed in the garden area. Every time when the phone rang, a contestant was required to climb up the telephone booth tower and receive the call.

The one picking up the call will get nominated but there was a twist on in the game. In order to save themselves, they were asked to convince one of their friends to make a heavy sacrifice. WhileHitenshredded off his family picture to save Akash Dadlani, Luv you Tyagi got heena tattoo on his forehead with ‘Zero’ written in order to save Hina Khan.

During the task, Hiten gets nominated and as per the instruction on the call by Bigg Boss, he had to ask Priyank Sharma to shave his head. Most of the contestants expect him to say a ‘no’, but Priyank agreed to go ahead and gave his hair to save Hiten from nominations. Must say, quite a big move!

Shilpa Shinde was asked to get Vikas Gupta’s favourite jacket spoiled in colored water and guess what? He agreed to do it without even thinking once. In order to save Shilpa Shinde, Vikas gave away his jacket and termed his this gesture as “karma”.

This way, each contestant was asked to sacrifice something. Till now, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde are safe from nominations.

The nomination task will be continued in the tomorrow’s episode. Tomorrow’s episode will see, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan taking the chair for nominations.

Who do you think will get nominated this week? Share your views in the comments section below.